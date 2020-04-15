Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys Shares of 56,531 Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.28% of Materion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Materion by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,421,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $8,918,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

