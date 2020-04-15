Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.11% of KEMET worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 96,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEM stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

