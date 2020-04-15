Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $358.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

