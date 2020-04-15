Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.71 ($68.27).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €82.80 ($96.28) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($126.16).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.