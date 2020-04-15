DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.47 ($34.27).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €23.76 ($27.62) on Tuesday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

