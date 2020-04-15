DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of DXC opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

