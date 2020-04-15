Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 67,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EV. Bank of America cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

