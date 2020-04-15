Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

