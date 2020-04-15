Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Up 10.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $8.53, approximately 2,804,099 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,002,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

