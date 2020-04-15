Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $1,642,000. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.3% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $265,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

NASDAQ EA opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,189. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.