Ellevest Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

