Ellevest Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

