Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

