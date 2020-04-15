Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

