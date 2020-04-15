Equal (EQL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market capitalization of $135,705.02 and $116.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

