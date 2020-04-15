Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.44. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $37.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $77.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,855.81.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,449.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,439.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,838.43. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

