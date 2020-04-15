Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 30,656 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 122,624.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

