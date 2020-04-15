Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5,025.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Nomura decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

