Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $249.53 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.05.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

