Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

