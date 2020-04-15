Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

