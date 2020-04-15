F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in F5 Networks by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $94,960,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $168.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.