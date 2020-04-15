Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

