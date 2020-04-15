Fielmann (FIE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fielmann (FRA: FIE) recently:

4/14/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €53.50 ($62.21) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €60.50 ($70.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fielmann stock opened at €59.15 ($68.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.17. Fielmann AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

