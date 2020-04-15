Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

