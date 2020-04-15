First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Position Trimmed by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 783,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of FCT opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

