Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,547,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.63 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

