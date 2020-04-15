Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.