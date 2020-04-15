Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 4,847 Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

