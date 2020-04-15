Franklin Resources Inc. Has $114,000 Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 376,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

