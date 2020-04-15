Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $213,000 in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in BankUnited by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.