Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $18,847,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $18,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,238,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 941,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,651,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

