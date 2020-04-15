Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 64,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

