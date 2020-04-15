Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

Several analysts have commented on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

