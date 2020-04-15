Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,792 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

