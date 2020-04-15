Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.63.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,537 shares of company stock worth $60,540,509 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

