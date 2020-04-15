Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $175,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.