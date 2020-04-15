Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.