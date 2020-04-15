Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $43,211,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

