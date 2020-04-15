Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 674 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $184.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

