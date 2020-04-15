Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 67,718 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SON stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

