Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,172,208 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 31,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 149.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.