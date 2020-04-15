Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 526.8% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after purchasing an additional 860,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,496,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

