Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

