Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $211,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

