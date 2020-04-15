Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,509 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

