Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

