Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Continental worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 323,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 166,618 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 447.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 687.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 21.3% in the first quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup cut their price target on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

