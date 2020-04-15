Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $7,796,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.