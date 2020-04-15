Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.